ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

'Gut-wrenching': Santa Fe shooting survivors livid after their fight was ignored in Uvalde

By Rick Jervis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puqWB_0gl8kVTu00
  • A report by the Texas House committee into the Uvalde school shooting showed the district failed to adhere to various Texas school safety protocols.
  • Survivors and victims' families from the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting said their efforts to lobby for new state safety rules were in vain since the laws are unenforceable.
  • A 2020 audit by the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University found that of the state's 1,022 districts, only 200 had a viable active shooter policy.

Comments / 2

Brian Packer
2d ago

Texans are more concerned with protecting their guns than they are with protecting their children

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#School Shooting#Guns#Threat Assessment#Violent Crime#Santa Fe#The Texas House Committee#Texas State University
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Says Texas Schools Mandating Clear Backpacks Won’t Stop Shootings: ‘What Are We Doing Here, People?’ (Video)

”The Daily Show“ host mockingly suggested that the next mandate would be ”no more clothes“. Trevor Noah remains baffled at the lengths some states are willing to go to prevent mass shootings — without actually putting into practice common sense gun reform. During Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” he blasted one Texas school district for requiring students to start using clear backpacks in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman kidnapped, her boyfriend killed by her ex, according to Houston police

HOUSTON — A woman who lives a few blocks from NRG Park is describing a terrifying ordeal that happened early this morning. The victim said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their apartment when her ex-boyfriend broke into the unit overnight. She said he shot and killed her current boyfriend and kidnapped her, according to Houston police.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

541K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy