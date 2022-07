Biden to speak at Wilkes University on Thursday

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden will make an appearance at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, according to the university.

Biden will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives, a White House release indicated.

More specific details had not yet been released Tuesday evening.

Check back at timesleader.com and pahomepage.com for more details.