Boulder City, NV

Boulder City confirms Hoover Dam 'isolated fire' is extinguished

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
A bushing failure that led to an isolated fire at Hoover Dam was captured by several social media posts at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hoover Dam Explosion has been extinguished

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the fire, but the fire was extinguished before they arrived on the scene.

The Bureau of Reclamation later confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the Hoover Fire Brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to a news release, the explosion was the result of an A5 transformer catching fire.

Additionally, the Bureau said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse.

Hoover Dam officials have confirmed that tours are still ongoing.

There are no reported injuries to visitors or employees.

According to Doug Hendrix with Reclamation, this incident is called an isolated fire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
