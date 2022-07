SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847. The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade will begin the route at South Temple and State Street and end at Liberty Park.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO