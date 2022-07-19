ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Dealer Sentenced for Fatal Overdose of Customer

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
An Atlantic City drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in prison for causing the death of a woman who fatally overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin he sold to her the day before she died. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 31-year-old Kahlil...

#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Prison#Heroin#Drug Dealer Sentenced#Superior Court
