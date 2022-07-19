ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Family Insurance giving away 10,000 Brewers tickets to Milwaukee area groups

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — American Family Insurance will be donating 10,000 Milwaukee Brewers tickets to area nonprofits and social groups, the team's largest single ticket purchase so far this year.

It's part of an effort to make Brewers baseball more accessible to more communities in the Milwaukee area.

More than 50 groups aligning with AmFam's "community investment objectives as well as the mission of the Brewers Community Foundation" will be receiving the tickets.

Sherina Smith, chief marketing officer for American Family Insurance and Main Street America, said in a statement the donation represents AmFam's interest in giving back to the Milwaukee area.

“American Family is committed to the city and people of Milwaukee and our partnership with the Brewers is part of that commitment. We’re pleased to make this fan experience available to children and families served by organizations doing such meaningful work helping to close equity gaps and create positive impact," said Smith.

Food insecurity among kids increases in Eastern Wisconsin, Feeding America finds

MILWAUKEE — One-in-eight kids across eastern Wisconsin don't know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. Feeding America released the results of its annual Map the Meal Gap study, which looks at food insecurity rates across Wisconsin and the country. It found that the food insecurity rate amongst children in Eastern Wisconsin has increased to 16.1% or one in eight.
WISCONSIN STATE
