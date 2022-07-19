ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Best Eating Habits To Reduce Stroke Risk, Say Dietitians

By Samantha Boesch
EatThis
EatThis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a stroke can be a terrifying, traumatic event. Strokes occur when blood flow is blocked and can't reach your brain, which can be due to weakened or ruptured arteries or the bursting of a blood vessel. While this is scary to think about, the good news is that you can...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Eating#Dietitians#Stroke Prevention#To The Pointe Nutrition
shefinds

The One Thing Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Always Put In Your Salad To Increase Your Metabolism

Salads are perfect for warm weather— they can be immensely healthy, well-suited for warm weather, energy-filled and easily customizable. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists, dietitians, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one healthy and underrated salad ingredient that you can add anytime to promote smooth digestion and a swifter metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, nutrition and health expert at Eve Mag, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Elliott Tornsey, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator at Den of Fitness.
DIETS
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Nature.com

Tirzepatide highly effective for weight loss

Tirzepatide is a novel glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist. A previous phase II study in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) suggested that tirzepatide could induce clinically significant weight loss (â‰¥5"‰kg). Now, the SURMOUNT-1 study, a phase III double-blind randomised control trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, has examined the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide for weight loss in people without diabetes mellitus.
WEIGHT LOSS
AHealthBlog

Nordic Diet Reduces Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels

Rapeseed oil, fish, veggies, whole grains, and berries are the primary ingredients of the Nordic diet that has been recognized as incredibly healthy, sustainable, and tasty. The diet can help in preventing obesity and reducing the risk of high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food Network

Why You Might Want to Cut Back on Seltzer

It’s been years since flavored seltzer burst onto the hydration scene, and now it’s easier than ever to find the stuff in pretty much any flavor you can dream of. And, for most of us, it’s easier to drink enough water every day when said water is bubbly and tastes like cherry blossom, or limoncello, or watermelon.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Dealing With Dysphagia When You Have Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Dysphagia — trouble swallowing while eating and drinking — is one of the most common symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). This chronic inflammatory condition causes swelling of the lining of the esophagus, which is the tube that connects the back of the throat to the stomach and food and fluids pass through after being swallowed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found

A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
NUTRITION
studyfinds.org

Charcoal supplements before eating high-fat foods could prevent weight gain

MATSUMOTO, Japan — Charcoal supplements could hold the key to enjoying your favorite fatty foods without gaining any extra weight. Researchers in Japan have discovered that edible activated charcoal prevents weight gain in mice consuming a high-fat diet. A team from Shinshu University’s Department of Metabolic Regulation notes that...
NUTRITION
AHealthBlog

Even Daily Household Chores Can Help to Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

Researchers studying the impact that daily life movement has on the risk of cardiovascular disease suggest that brisk walking or running isn't the only way to reduce heart disease risk. Just being “up and about” carrying out routine activities, known as daily life movement, which includes cooking, gardening, housework, and self-care activities such as showering can be of significant benefit to cardiovascular health. (Journal reference)
Health Digest

The Unexpected Benefits Of Portion Control

Portion control is an art — especially when the fare is so scrumptious it temps you into chowing down seconds (or thirds). Anyone who's counted calories (and avoided their favorite cookies) knows portions are a major key to weight management. Eat less to lose weight. It's a given, right? Surprisingly, aside from weight loss, there are more benefits to eating in moderation.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

A banana a day could improve blood pressure and heart health for women

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Eating more potassium-rich foods like bananas, avocados, and salmon could protect older women against a heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Specifically, researchers say potassium is an essential mineral that lowers blood pressure, especially among people who consume too much salt. A potassium-rich...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy