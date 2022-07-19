ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Keke Palmer Wore a Cropped Corset and Leather Gloves to the Nope Premiere

By Elizabeth Logan
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keke Palmer, star of Jordan Peele’s latest scary flick Nope, wore a look to the premiere that makes us say “Yep.” Stepping out on the black carpet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, Palmer combined about six different trends to create an ensemble that reminds us of the days...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 3

Related
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Keke Palmer
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Leather#Corset#Black People#Tlc
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy