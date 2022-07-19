ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePqnC_0gl8gbOs00
Eve Muirhead received some cycling tips (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.

New number, who this?

Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.

Djed the Red.

Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.

Solid advice from Neil Warnock.

Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.

Manchester City dropped their new away kit.

Cricket

Well held!

Jofra Archer was feeling it.

Cycling

Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England Lionesses star Georgia Stanway ran rings around the boys as a kid, idolised Alan Shearer and loves to unwind by going fishing or walking in the Lake District... and her rugby-playing boyfriend is having to follow her Euro heroics from France!

Once the madness of the Euros has subsided, it would be perfectly understandable if Georgia Stanway craved a bit of peace and quiet. England's latest football star may head to her beloved Lake District for a walk or pack her fishing rods and indulge another favourite pastime on a quiet riverbank somewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Christophe Laporte wins Stage 19 as Jonas Vingegaard closes on tour victory

France finally got a stage winner in the 2022 Tour de France as Christophe Laporte sprinted past Fred Wright in the final kilometre to claim his first ever stage win on the Tour and become Team Jumbo-Visma’s third stage winner of this tour after Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard. On a stage that could have been set up for a winner in the breakaway the peloton rode hard and never let any riders stay up the hill for long. The general classification contenders were more focused on safely completing the stage and were ably helped by their teammates...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Jofra Archer
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Peter Crouch
Daily Mail

'I think he will stay': New Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder says striker Antony isn't going anywhere despite interest from his predecessor Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Alfred Schreuder has said he doesn't intend to sell any more key Ajax players this summer, and that he expects Manchester United target Antony to stay at the club. Ajax have already sold Lisandro Martinez to United, Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund and Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Barcelona#Manchester City#Tottenham#Manchester United
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton well off the pace in practice as he gears up for 300th Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton faces a tall order to crown his 300th Grand Prix with victory after he finished a distant fifth in practice.The 37-year-old will bring up his triple ton at Sunday’s French Grand Prix, becoming only the sixth Formula One driver to reach the landmark figure.Hamilton will join Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button in F1’s exclusive club.🏁 FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁Carlos Sainz finishes his Friday in style 🙌#FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iQW3kUKZfk— Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2022But the seven-time world champion, who has more wins, pole positions and podiums than any driver in the sport’s history,...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann takes shot at Barcelona

Barcelona have just confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but not without a parting shot. The Polish forward leaves Bayern after 8 extremely successful years at Bayern, but this summer decided to publicly force his way out of the club. After just under two months of negotiations,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea near Jules Kounde deal plus Oleksandr Zinchenko confirmed by Arsenal

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong rumbles on as the start of the Premier League season is approaching and there is still much to be decided in the transfer marketWhile Chelsea continue to hold out hope that they will this time hold off competition from Barcelona for one of their prime targets to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Jules Kounde could become their second significant defensive upgrade after Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona strongly linked to the France international and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

ATP team up with You Can Play in bid to further LGBTQ+ inclusion on tour

The ATP has teamed up with an organisation committed to furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport after 75 per cent of players questioned in a survey reported hearing other tennis players commit homophobic abuse.The governing body of the men’s tennis tour commissioned the survey last season in order to “understand the experiences and perceptions of ATP players, reveal potential barriers to inclusion, and offer data-driven insights to make tennis safe and welcoming for all”.While the survey, which questioned 65 players on the ATP Tour, found that general attitudes towards gay people were positive, it also found that three in four players...
MLS
The Independent

F1 practice LIVE: Carlos Sainz tops the timesheets in FP2 with Lewis Hamilton down in fifth at French GP

Follow live F1 coverage as the French Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the planet's HOTTEST teenager - Brazilian Endrick has 170 goals in 172 games, is being chased by Europe's biggest clubs, is already being backed to play at the World Cup in Qatar... and he only turns 16 today!

Thursday is big for Endrick - world football’s most sought after teenager. He turns 16; a major milestone in any young man’s life but even more so for a player hailed as a generational talent in Brazil. That’s because he can legally sign a professional playing contract with...
WORLD
BBC

Paul Bodin: Wales Under-21 boss leaves role

Paul Bodin has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced. Bodin, 57, departs after just under three years in charge. The ex-Wales international previously managed Wales Under-19s and coached in the country's age-groups set-up. "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that...
SPORTS
The Independent

Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard

As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during grand prix No 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last-chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy