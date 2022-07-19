Woman rams multiple people in bid to avoid arrest in Georgia

A woman in Georgia was taken into custody after ramming several people on a road in order to avoid being arrested.

This footage shows Sierra Hibbert, 24, being removed from her car in handcuffs, as she told officers: “I did not do anything.”

Police said she was driving recklessly in Byron when witnesses blocked her in to prevent her from escaping.

Officers placed tire-deflation devices under her car, but the driver drove backwards and then forwards, ramming a pedestrian and a police officer, before driving away.

Nobody was seriously injured.