ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected to clear the Commons on Wednesday

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZpau_0gl8gYhZ00
MPs were planning to spend up to six hours on Wednesday finishing the Bill’s committee stage, (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson’s plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol are expected to clear the Commons on Wednesday following a last-ditch timetable switch.

Deputy Commons leader Peter Bone announced the time available to consider the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will be extended by an hour to enable it to complete the remaining stages.

MPs were planning to spend up to six hours on Wednesday finishing the Bill’s committee stage, which involves line-by-line scrutiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIdBq_0gl8gYhZ00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted his departure from Downing Street will not be the end of Brexit (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

But Mr Bone said time will be added on to allow the Bill to receive a third reading, clearing the way for it to be sent to the House of Lords.

Peers are expected to contest parts of the Bill when they consider it after the summer recess, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two Houses.

Mr Johnson’s Government has said the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

But the plans have been widely criticised by the EU while Tory former prime minister Theresa May has questioned the legality of the Bill.

Mr Bone, raising a point of order following the conclusion of the Bill’s second day of committee stage, told MPs: “Given the progress of the committee of the whole House we will now take the Third Reading of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill tomorrow.

“A supplementary programme motion will be tabled tonight to provide for an extra hour of debate tomorrow.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Mr Johnson has denied his departure from Downing Street will be the end of Brexit, claiming some people believe Labour and the “deep state will prevail in its plot to haul us back into alignment with the EU as a prelude to our eventual return”.

The Bill’s second day of committee stage in the Commons saw Alliance MP Stephen Farry warning that “chaos” would be created in many sectors of the Northern Ireland economy if the new “dual regulatory” is introduced.

The North Down MP put down an amendment, which would have imposed conditions before the option to choose between dual routes could be implemented, but it was rejected by 293 votes to 201, majority 92.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said: “If a Northern Ireland-based business trades north-south on the island of Ireland then they can continue, as now, to follow EU rules and sell their products in the EU and across the UK because of the Government’s commitment to unfettered access.

“But if their business model is UK focused they can choose to follow UK rules and benefit from the opportunities afforded there.”

Mr Ellis also told MPs: “No business will be worse off as a result of UK action.

“The Bill before this House forces no change on any sector, but allows ministers to respond to any specific asks from each sector, if appropriate. And I have heard strong views of what sectors of the Northern Ireland economy think, particularly dairy as I say, and this is why understanding such concerns is at the heart of our work.

“And why we are engaging with stakeholders and have been doing so and will continue to do so.”

Earlier, Mr Farry said: “If this dual regulation was implemented, it would bring major consequences, it would create chaos in many sectors of the Northern Ireland economy, and we would increase risk of economic crime, including smuggling.

“Even the Bill itself entails uncertainty for investment decisions, never mind the implications when it comes to full application.

“It would mean that North Ireland would lose access to the single market for goods, both in practice, as companies in the Republic of Ireland or the rest of Europe (would) see Northern Ireland products as risky and also as a matter of law.”

The DUP did not support any amendments to the Bill, with the party’s leader and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying: “We do not believe they are necessary in order to achieve the objectives that are required.”

MPs also voted voted 293 to 205, majority 88, to defeat the amendment put forward by Labour, which would have required an economic impact assessment to be carried out before a minister could make any provisions for the dual regulatory regime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

‘France Has Delivered Almost Nothing’

As the war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark, much has changed. Since Russia invaded, more than 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced, of whom at least 5 million became refugees across Europe. Several cities and towns, particularly in the country’s central and eastern regions, have been reduced to rubble. Some 5,000 civilian deaths have been recorded, though the true number is thought to be considerably higher. Kyiv estimated last month that it was losing as many as 200 soldiers a day.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson signs off last PMQs claiming mission largely accomplished

"Mission largely accomplished, for now," Boris Johnson has declared as he signed off his last Prime Minister's Questions. During his final question session, the PM also took swipes at the social media site Twitter and the Treasury. "If we always listened to the Treasury we wouldn't have built the M25...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Farry
Person
Theresa May
Person
Peter Bone
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson lives on in Truss and Sunak – and the country knows it

I cannot pretend that the last few weeks in parliament have not been a fun spectator sport – good practise for me as the Commonwealth Games roll into my hometown. I suspect the athletes competing in those events will make the Queen prouder than her government has, though.The Tory leadership race seems to be designed entirely to demonstrate the party’s fractious shortcomings: from their dislike of each other to their dislike of the government they have worked so hard to prop up.Outside of Westminster and back in my constituency, it has been considerably sadder to watch the workings of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#North Ireland#Uk#Commons#The House Of Lords#Eu#House
The Independent

Putin left waiting awkwardly alone at international summit

Turkey’s president kept Russia’s Vladmir Putin waiting alone for an awkward minute that was captured on video and made waves across the world as an illustration of shifting power between Ankara and Moscow.Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Putin, both nationalistic autocrats, were in Tehran for a three-way summit with their Iranian hosts to discuss Syria and other security and economic matters, including the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.The summit, officially part of a series of talks over the future of Syria, was unofficially a diplomatic counterpoint to US president Joe Biden’s recent visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.In several...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Daily Beast

European Country’s Shock Verdict: We’ll Snub Injured Ukrainians

The government of Switzerland has decided that it won’t be treating Ukrainians wounded as a result of Russia’s war. Citing military neutrality as a justification for not treating the war-wounded, the Swiss government also claimed it will be too difficult to determine which Ukrainians are civilians and which are wounded from the war, Tages Anzeiger newspaper reported.
POLITICS
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions. Speaking Monday, the eve of three-way summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan told reporters; "I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions".
WORLD
The Associated Press

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
ELECTIONS
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Russia's offensive struggles likely getting worse, UK says

Russia’s military offensive, which has struggled to sustain its effectiveness through its war in Ukraine, is “likely becoming” a more serious issue, according to the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense. The agency described Russia’s status as “becoming increasingly acute,” in part because it's “dealing with severe under-manning,”...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy