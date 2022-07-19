ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nolan Neal, ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant, Dies at 41

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nolan Neal, a singer who competed on NBC’s “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” has died. He was 41. The singer’s cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed Neal’s passing with Variety. TMZ first reported Neal’s death. No official cause of death has been given. Neal had spoken openly in the past about his history of substance abuse and going to rehab to stay clean.

Nolan appeared on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” auditioning with a song called “Lost” that he said was an original he wrote after getting clean. Nolan made it to the quarterfinals of the NBC competition series and performed another original song, “Send Me a Butterfly.”

As a contestant on the 10th season of “The Voice,” Nolan was chosen to join Adam Levine’s team and made it to the knockout rounds before he was eliminated. All four judges turned their chairs for Neal during his audition, where he sang a cover of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

Neal was open about his struggles with substance addiction, once telling a local NBC affiliate, “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean. I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”

During his time on “The Voice,” Neal said he was still battling his addiction. “I kind of lost my way on ‘The Voice’ and continued drinking,” Nolan said. “You can see it. I can see it.”

Neal was born in Nashville and raised in East Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taurean Blacque, Detective Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82

Click here to read the full article. Taurean Blacque, beloved for his role of Detective Neal Washington on “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82 years old. Blacque died Thursday according to his son Rodney’s Facebook post. He died in Atlanta following a brief illness, according to reports. For all seven seasons of the popular NBC cop show, Blacque starred alongside Michael Warren, Daniel J. Travanti, Charles Haid, Michael Conrad and Bruce Weitz in “Hill Street Blues.” The show ran from 1981-1987 and garnered Blacque an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series in 1982. In fact, the...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Elton John
Outsider.com

America’s Got Talent Gives Unanimous Golden Buzzer to Amazing Country Girl Group

America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi. Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.
POPLARVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Nbc#Tmz
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Buys Expensive New Montana Home After Getting Kicked Off Their Ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has reportedly purchased an expensive new Montana home after getting kicked off the former couple’s ranch. According to Radar, Kelly Clarkson’s ex bought a new home for $1.8 million. The house sits on 40 acres of property and includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn, and a greenhouse. The purchase of the home comes just after Blackstock was rumored to leave the entertainment industry to focus on cattle ranching.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

See the ‘AGT’ judges go crazy over a country trio’s Dolly Parton-inspired bop

Dolly Parton didn’t appear on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” but her presence was definitely felt. Two sisters and their cousin who make up a trio from Mississippi called Chapel Hart received the coveted Golden Buzzer after performing an original song called “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a follow-up to Parton’s classic “Jolene.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy