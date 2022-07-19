ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Pasoans prepare for near record temps and heat danger

By Sarah Coria
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The heat will be felt around the Borderland today. It could reach a high of 106, just one digit shy of the record high so far this year, 107.

If we reach 106, that would be a record today. The record-setting high for July 19 was 105 that record was set in 2018.

So far this year, we've had 22 triple-digit days.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11:00 and will be in effect till midnight.

El Paso fire warns of people being outside in the heat. They say if you must be outside use the buddy system to make sure you aren't alone in case you aren't feeling well.

They say to wear light loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated, avoiding carbonated and sugary drinks that will only dehydrate you further.

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

