Johnstown organization raising funds for Ukrainian refugees

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Sandy Fiesenger, left, Nancy Brown, and Bonnie Valavchovic are seen inside The Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association’s Sunflower Shoppe on W. Main Street in Johnstown on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

JOHNSTOWN — A Johnstown organization dedicated to helping local women is expanding its reach to helping women fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association’s Sunflower Shoppe is donating 10% of its summer profits to the Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights for Ukraine.

This fundraiser kicks off the association’s program called “Elizabeth Gives Back,” according to a press release.

It’s a fitting idea given the history of Stanton, the shop’s goal to help women locally and the fact that the sunflower is also Ukraine’s national flower, said Nancy Brown, a co-president of the organization.

The nonprofit, formed about 12 years ago, originally opened the shop to provide clothing to women reentering the workforce. But, over the years, it’s grown. Now, it serves women from all over the community including homeless female veterans and those leaving abusive situations.

Brown said the idea for this new program came about after members of the association listened to a presentation given by St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Rev. Laurie Garramone about her time recently spent in Ukraine working at the World Central Kitchen, which has been serving millions of meals to those fleeing the country during the war, as well as those in the country.

“We’re going to start with the Urgent Action Fund just because, in addition to the fact that our mission is to serve local women, to know that our sisters around the globe are having so many needs and that we could be of help, we wanted to do our share,” Brown said.

Garramone and another parishioner were raising money and medical supplies for Ukraine when Cheryl McGrattan asked if Garramone would be able to go to Poland within a couple of days. Without hesitation, Garramone said yes. The two first arrived in Warsaw where they met the family that McGrattan had been aiding. Then for five days, they worked at the World Central Kitchen located in Przemyśl, which is only miles from the border, the humanitarian center and the train station, Garramone said.

“We were making thousands of sandwiches and meals every day,” Garramone said.

One of those food items is what she called the infamous ham sandwich.

“Which was this incredibly ham heavy, cheese heavy sandwich, with homemade sauce,” she said.

The sandwich was about two days’ worth of calories and the products to make the sandwich were locally sourced, she said.

Garramone said she didn’t have direct contact with refugees while working in the kitchen except for a family employed at the kitchen.

“World Central Kitchen likes to employ refugees to actually give them gainful employment,” she said.

But she did notice many things during visits to the train station and humanitarian center and border.

She said many refugees had what she referred to as a Kohl’s shopping bag filled “with whatever they could leave with.”

Some people had to be given items for their pets like leashes, carrying cages and food because they couldn’t grab those items while fleeing. Many women crossed looking for baby food, she said, noting the World Central Kitchen made its own to supply to people.

“They’re just so many needs we are not aware of when you leave your home behind,” she said. “There were places to charge your cell phone. There were places to meet your relatives if you got separated from them, special tents to just meet up with people again if you had to get on different buses.”

There was also a large police presence to ensure safety and to try to prevent human trafficking, she said.

Garramone said it is not surprising that the association would want to help Ukrainian women.

“They are an organization that has always been forward thinking about how best to care for women and children in our community and it only makes sense that they have broadened their vision to include women and children particularly in this case who are coming out of Ukraine who may really need help,” she said.

Brown said this fundraiser and others to come are a testament to Stanton’s vision for women.

“She saw the injustices that women suffered,” Brown said.

Stanton was born on the corner of Main and Market streets and grew up in Johnstown. When she was older and living in Seneca Falls, she regularly visited Johnstown, including writing the third volume of the history of the women’s suffrage with Susan B. Anthony in 1884, Brown said.

Garramone said the best way people can aid those in Ukraine is to donate money to organizations helping refugees.

The Sunflower Shoppe, located at 26 W. Main St. in Johnstown, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday throughout the summer.

