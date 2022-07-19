NFM giving away free area rugs to teachers Saturday

NFM is showing its support for teachers in the community.

On July 23, educators can receive a free 5’x7’ area rug and can come in early to shop with NFM’s teacher loyalty pricing.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mrs. B’s.

Teachers will need to bring a valid school/teaching I.D. to be able to receive the deals.

