Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Heights Man To Remain Jailed For Attempted Murder

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Porfirio Serrano-Cruz (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A local man will remain detained in the Ocean County Jail after stabbing his victim multiple times and allegedly breaking into his home.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, of Seaside Heights, was charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Burglary, and Possession of Clonazepam Without a Valid Prescription in connection to a stabbing that occurred on June 30.

According to authorities, Serrano-Cruz broke into an O Street home around 5:15 a.m. and stabbed the 39-year-old resident in the chest, abdomen, arms and groin. The victim was able to call 911, and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Serrano-Cruz was later found by police in Seaside Heights and arrested without incident. He has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

