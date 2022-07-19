ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘If not me then who?’ Why Elizabeth Smart says self defense should be as common as fire drills

By Madison Selcho
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Smart said a new program called Smart Defense is designed specifically for women and girls to learn how to defend themselves against sexual assault. “In the U.S., a person is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, and one in six American women have been a victim of or almost completed rape,...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Smart
TheDailyBeast

Utah Teen Pleads Guilty To Systematically Murdering His Family as They Got Home

When he was 16, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie allegedly shot his family members in piecemeal fashion, killing his mother and three younger siblings as they arrived home and attempting to kill his father. Now 19, Haynie has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all of which carry a minimum sentence of 25 years to life. Prosecutors say the murder victims were shot in the head and the father in the leg, and an attorney said Haynie killed his family members “fairly soon” after each got home, starting with his mother and 12-year-old sister. According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor drove Haynie and his father to the hospital that evening, at which point Haynie confessed, ABC4 reported. Police arrested the then-teen at the hospital and say that he has refused to share his motive in the intervening years.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Coffee cup helps US police crack 46-year-old cold case after 300 interviews and task force didn’t

A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades-long murder case apparently being almost solved.David Sinopoli, 68, was taken into custody on Sunday morning and is currently being held without bail in connection with the death of Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, according to Pennsylvania authorities. She was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Lancaster County in December 1975, and a decades-long search for the suspect had stumped investigators.It was not until researchers from a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm used a new technique to pinpoint Mr Sinopoli as a possible suspect, in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Southern Utah University#Violent Crime#Smart Defense#American#Ksl Newsradio
The Independent

Daughter of doctor who gave 10-year-old an abortion faced kidnapping threat

The Indiana doctor who carried out an abortion for a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim has previously faced threats that extremists would kidnap her daughter - and was publicly named by an anti-abortion group linked to Amy Coney Barrett before she became a Supreme Court justice.Dr Caitlin Bernard testified last year that she stopped performing first-trimester abortions at a clinic in South Bend, Indiana, after the FBI alerted Planned Parenthood of the threat to her family.Dr Bernard was one of six doctors named on the website of an extreme anti-abortion group Right to Life Michiana in a section entitled “Local...
SOUTH BEND, IN
deseret.com

WVa woman comes out of 2-year coma; accuses brother of trying to kill her

A West Virginia woman who’s been in a coma in a care facility for two years recently woke up and accused her brother of trying to kill her. In a Facebook post, the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Department announced that Daniel Palmer III, 55, has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding following the June 10, 2020, incident.
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
SOCIETY
Gillian Sisley

Mom Calls Police on 19-Year-Old Step-Daughter

Is it ever justified to call the cops on your loved ones?. Divorce is hard on everyone, but it can especially take a big toll on children. If they don't come to terms with their parent's separation, this strife can cause behavioral issues and feelings of resentment.
The Independent

Chilling video shows Nikolas Cruz sitting with Parkland student in McDonald’s - minutes after he shot his sister

Chilling surveillance footage has captured the moment that Nikolas Cruz calmly entered a McDonald’s and sat next to a student – just minutes after he had shot the boy’s sister in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown footage of the gunman in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.He then casually...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy