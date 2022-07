RENO, Nev. — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will increase flying between Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Saturday, August 27, in anticipation of an influx of customers traveling to the Black Rock Desert. The additional flight gives “burners” across greater Los Angeles convenient access northwest Nevada and just a short drive from the Reno Tahoe International Airport, the nearest commercial airport and gateway to the playa.

