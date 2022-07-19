ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alontae Taylor signs his rookie contract; entire Saints draft class now signed.

By LUKE JOHNSON
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last of the 2022 New Orleans Saints rookie class has signed. Defensive back Alontae Taylor is now officially in the...

The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets Forced To Cave To Get Breece Hall Signed

Last season, the New York Jets ranked 26th in total yards on offense with 306.4 per game. They also ranked 27th in rushing yards per game at 98.1. To reverse that trend, they selected former Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers sign USFL star TE Sal Cannella

The Green Bay Packers were sitting at 89 players on their official roster. NFL rules say teams can have up to 90 before and during training camp. Training camp opens up for the Packers on July 27. Ahead of players reporting, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added the 90th player Thursday: tight end Sal Cannella. Cannella was one of the top players in the USFL this past season and is ready for another chance with an NFL team.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Vikings' Justin Jefferson aiming to be the "best receiver in the NFL" after 2022-23 season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is aiming to be the best receiver in the NFL at the conclusion of the upcoming season. Jefferson spoke to Complex last week and was asked if he believed he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. He responded "I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me." Entering his third season after two stellar years, the goal is certainly an achievable one for Jefferson, who earned Pro Football Focus' fourth highest wide receiver grade in 2021. The offseason addition of offensive-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell from the Rams further boosts Jefferson's outlook entering training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season. Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Most Important Stretch on the Saints’ Schedule

The New Orleans Saints will look to get back into the playoffs this season after missing last year after finishing the year with a 9-8 record. The schedule for the black and gold won’t be easy as it is tied with the Raiders for the seventh toughest strength of schedule. The Saints will have to travel a good bit this year, with two trips to the West Coast and a trip to London. The most important five-game stretch on the Saints schedule comes after their game against the Vikings in London:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

