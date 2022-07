A “funny” “quirk” (some might call it a foundational precept) of modern American conservatism is how much its adherents love-love-love the free market until, suddenly, it doesn’t suit their very specific needs. Like, for instance, the ongoing proliferation of electric vehicles, which — as more and more car manufacturers get in on the market — have become increasingly common in cities nationwide. Get this: It seems people actually like driving a car that is less environmentally hazardous and saves them oodles of cash by not needing a full tank of insanely expensive gasoline every couple of days. Go figure!

