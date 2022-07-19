ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Hannah-Jones: Settlement to support Black faculty, students

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gl8bu6U00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A settlement between journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill linked to her tenure dispute in 2021 contains concessions designed to help faculty and students of color, according to her post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hannah-Jones tweeted that she and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund fought for the concession, which were not mentioned in the university’s settlment announcement last Friday. At the time, the school said the settlement with Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“But my settlement was about much more than that,” she tweeted.

The settlement includes $5,000 reserved in the provost’s office to pay for meeting expenses, events and symposia sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus per year through June 2025, according to Hannah-Jones. She said the concessions were based on the requests of student and faculty groups.

“We believe that these concessions will help make my alma mater better and help it live up to its promise,” she said. “As I said again and again: This was never about me.”

Hannah-Jones — who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project focusing on America’s history of slavery — was hired as UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

A dispute over whether UNC should grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment prompted a widespread outcry from professors and alumni as well as Black students and faculty. Her tenure application stalled over objections by a powerful donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was submitted to UNC’s trustees in 2020, but it was halted after a board member who vets the appointments raised questions about her nonacademic background. She would instead be given a five-year contract, despite the fact that her predecessors were granted tenure when appointed. After weeks of mounting pressure, the trustees finally voted 9-4 to offer tenure.

Hannah-Jones told The Associated Press that the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down. She accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Facing school shootings and book bans, U.S. teachers have had it

American teachers are the most stressed they've been in years as they deal with the fear of increased shootings at schools, along with burdens of curriculum restrictions and being overworked. More than three quarters of the 2,400 teachers surveyed by the American Federation of Teachers said they are dissatisfied with...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KDKA News Radio

US teacher shortage expected for the upcoming school year

Although we are hardly halfway through July, many parents and students may already be thinking about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. When students do go back to class, they may find fewer teachers than they remember. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all states in the...
EDUCATION
Fox News

UCLA Professor BLASTS Woke Academics

A UCLA professor quits his job and blasts the “woke takeover of education” on his way out. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Our education system from preschool to PHD is largely leftist, liberal and woke but now things are getting so bad even some professors are calling it quits.
COLLEGES
Chalkbeat

More student fights and classroom disruptions this past year, data show

About 1 in 3 school leaders noticed an uptick in student fights or physical attacks this past school year that they believed were brought on by the pandemic and its lingering effects, new federal data show.In addition, more than half of school leaders reported an increase in classroom disruptions from student misconduct for the same reason.The data, gathered in May from surveys of nearly 850 public school leaders, mostly principals, is...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Black School#Howard University#College#Racism#The Carolina Black Caucus#Knight Chair
BET

U.S. Schools Remain Segregated Despite More Diversity, Report Shows

Despite an increasingly diverse student population in the United States, many K-12 schools remain segregated. According to a new 45-page report from the Government Accountability Office, (GAO) between 2020 and 2021, more than one-third of the country’s student population — attended a school where 75 percent or more of the student body were of a single race or ethnicity.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities

Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next City

No College? No Problem.

At the age of 17, Latisha Carter became a single mother, putting her hopes of going to college firmly on the backburner. But she was determined to work. Three years later, after having another child, Carter became a nursing assistant, taking after her mother and aunt. Yet she couldn’t shake...
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

'Refugee from mainstream higher education': UCLA professor quits over 'Woke takeover'

A college professor said woke culture has “ruined academic life,” causing him to leave higher education. UCLA tenured professor Joseph Manson, 62, described himself as a “refugee from mainstream higher education.”. "I strongly suspect that mainstream U.S. higher education is morally and intellectually corrupt, beyond the possibility...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
US News and World Report

New Law Schools: Pros and Cons

American law is built on precedent. While laws may change over time, consistency in how those laws are interpreted and applied make legal decisions more credible and predictable. Likewise, no one wants to attend a law school that’s a fly-by-night operation. When law schools hit a rough patch or shut...
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy