Shared reading with infants: SharePR a novel measure of shared reading quality

By John S. Hutton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AAP recommends "shared" reading from early infancy for healthy development. However, many families are uncertain how to read most enjoyably and effectively with infants, especially from underserved backgrounds. Shared reading quality (interactivity) moderates benefits yet is challenging to measure. SHARE/STEP is a new model of shared reading quality at this...

Nature.com

Human"“machine teaming is key to AI adoption: clinicians' experiences with a deployed machine learning system

While a growing number of machine learning (ML) systems have been deployed in clinical settings with the promise of improving patient care, many have struggled to gain adoption and realize this promise. Based on a qualitative analysis of coded interviews with clinicians who use an ML-based system for sepsis, we found that, rather than viewing the system as a surrogate for their clinical judgment, clinicians perceived themselves as partnering with the technology. Our findings suggest that, even without a deep understanding of machine learning, clinicians can build trust with an ML system through experience, expert endorsement and validation, and systems designed to accommodate clinicians' autonomy and support them across their entire workflow.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UPI News

'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women

As a teenager, April Summerford suffered from extremely painful periods that made her suspect something was wrong with her body. Summerford didn't know it, but she had endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines a woman's uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia

Researchers have identified two drugs – not currently licensed for treatment in the UK – that are better at treating insomnia in adults than other medications.The medications, called eszopiclone and lemborexant, are better for both short and long-term treatment of the condition, according to a new study by University of Oxford scientists.However, the experts say the first line of treatment should still be cognitive behavioural therapy, and improving sleep hygiene.We hope our analysis will be of great help to clinicians seeking the most appropriate treatment for their patientsAndrea Cipriani, University of OxfordThis can involve measures such as ensuring the bedroom...
HEALTH
Engadget

Amazon will buy primary healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

Amazon has struck a deal to buy primary healthcare company One Medical for $3.9 billion. The provider offers in-person care at locations across the US, but perhaps of more interest to Amazon, it has digital and virtual care services. The companies said One Medical makes it easier for people to "schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, access up-to-date health records and advance health outcomes."
BUSINESS
Parenting
Parents Magazine

American Academy of Pediatrics Says 10 Hours or More of Consistent Sleep Helps Kindergarteners

Young children need to catch a whole lot of Zzzs—at least 10 hours worth, according to a new study. The research, published in the August 2022 issue of Pediatrics, found that children who typically got 10 or more hours of sleep each night, particularly before entering kindergarten, had better socio-emotional, learning engagement, and academic outcomes than those who had irregular sleep patterns. The children who slept for double-digit hours also transitioned better to kindergarten.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Nonopioid pain prescriptions increased after 2016 CDC guideline, study finds

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a guideline for prescribing opioids to patients experiencing chronic pain in 2016, the prescribing rate of non-opioid pain medication increased each year above and beyond what would be expected based on the preexisting trends, a new study finds. The 2016 guideline...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Why Do Humans Sleep? Scientists Find Clues for Solving This Age-Old Mystery

New insights into brain activity when sleeping may help in the creation of tools for those suffering from neurologic disease or damage. Why do humans sleep? This issue has been debated by scientists for hundreds of years, but a recent study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers that was carried out in collaboration with experts from Brown University, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and several other institutions adds new clues for solving this mystery. Their research, which was recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, may help to explain how individuals remember things and pick up new skills. It may also help with the creation of assistive tools for those with neurological conditions or injuries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
ROCHESTER, NY
MedicalXpress

Tracking daily movement patterns may one day help predict dementia

Wearable movement-tracking devices may someday be useful in providing early warnings of cognitive decline among older adults, suggest new findings from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The researchers analyzed data from ActiGraph activity monitors, which use an activity-tracking sensor similar to those found in Fitbits...
PUBLIC HEALTH

