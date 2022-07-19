ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Election denier makes Ohio ballot for secretary of state

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen will be on the November ballot for Ohio secretary of state.

Terpsehore Tore Maras gathered more than the required 5,000 signatures to get on the ballot as an independent, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday.

Maras will face LaRose and Democratic nominee Chelsea Clark in November for the job of overseeing Ohio’s elections. She initially sought to challenge LaRose in the May Republican primary, but failed to make that ballot.

Her policy positions include returning to paper ballots and replacing all voting machines.

Maras has used her podcast, “Tore Says,” to promote Trump’s election theories and the false QAnon conspiracy theory, Cleveland.com reports.

She is also known for testifying as part of Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Maras also goes by Terpischore Maras-Lindeman among other spellings of her name.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence to campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, will hold rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor’s race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party’s future. In the Aug. 2 primary, Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced his lies about the 2020 election along with his combative approach to his political enemies and the media. Trump was scheduled to hold an evening rally in Prescott Valley on behalf of Lake and other candidates he has endorsed. Earlier in the day, Pence planned...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.” David Jakubonis, 43, was arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said. It’s not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Jakubonis. Jakubonis is an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a medical laboratory technician.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Mercury

Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Berks

The race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has a lot riding on it. The contest is a critical one when it comes to whether Democrats or Republicans will have control over the upper chamber of Congress after the November general election. The body is split 50-50 between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama jobless rate dips to record 2.6%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, marking the third straight month with a record low for the state, officials said Friday. The rate, which dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from May, represented 60,388 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 5,300 from a month earlier. Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month. Jobless rates in June declined in 10 states and the District of Columbia, rose in two states and were unchanged in 38 states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.6%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 10.1%.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Secretary Of State#Election State#Ballots#Republican#Democratic#Cleveland Com
NorthcentralPA.com

$1.5 million in ARPA funds heads to Pennsylvania municipalities

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury has a plan in motion to channel unclaimed funds from last year’s first round of ARPA payments to Pennsylvania municipalities. The funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program, total more than $1.5 million and have been sent to qualifying municipalities. “About 75 municipalities didn’t apply for ARPA local recovery funds last year,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “The funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

'Long 3 years': Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is set to start more than three years after the 2019 crash that devastated the region’s close-knit biker community and exposed flaws in state driver record keeping. Volodymr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct and driving under the influence in the June 21, 2019, crash. He has been in jail since then. The jury was selected this week and is scheduled to visit the crash scene along a busy two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire on Monday. The trial, delayed because of the pandemic and defense problems with finding a crash reconstruction expert, is expected to begin Tuesday and last for several weeks. “It’s been a long, long, long three years,” said Manny Ribeiro of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses. “We all feel the same way. We all just want it to be over with.”
RANDOLPH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Podcast
WGAL

Changes for Pennsylvania's minimum wage go into effect in August

Changes to Pennsylvania's minimum wage will go into effect on Aug. 5, 2022. The new rules are part of the updated Minimum Wage Act regulations. The minimum wage updates are mostly going to affect workers earning money through tips. "The world of work has changed significantly since these regulations went...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board on Thursday rejected the latest effort to stop a $1 billion power line, and the next hurdle for the project lies with the state Supreme Court. The Board of Environmental Protection unanimously upheld the permit for the project, which would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the regional power grid. But the board did require some new stipulations such as conserving an additional 10,000 acres of land to offset the loss of wildlife habitat caused by construction in western Maine. Supporters say the project would address climate change by removing carbon from the environment in a region that’s heavily dependent on natural gas for energy. Detractors said the environmental benefits are overblown, and that the project would destroy woodlands. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, a leading opponent of the project, expressed disappointment with the outcome.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Attends Empower AI Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at New Richmond Location

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, Va., to further support customers like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and others in the region with AI-enabled solutions. The facility, located at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond, supports more than 150 employees across the Richmond community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005047/en/ Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (center left) joined Empower AI President and CEO Paul Dillahay (center right) to celebrate the opening of Empower AI’s new facility in Richmond, Va., on July 20. The facility supports federal government customers using artificial intelligence and other technologies to help agencies make faster, more informed decisions. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy