De Blasio ends congressional bid: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

Former New York City Bill de Blasio drops out of the race for the 10th Congressional District. Photo credit Bill de Blasio/ Twitter

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday and signaled his desire to "leave electoral politics."

"It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!"

De Blasio said he's been speaking with constituents in the newly drawn congressional district, which covers parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including de Blasio's neighborhood of Park Slope.

“I've listened really carefully to people, and it's clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that," he said. "I just want to say I love the people of this city. I really want to keep serving, and I'm going to find a different way to serve."

The 61-year-old dropped out of the race after the Working Families Party released a survey Monday that found 49% of likely Democratic primary voters in the district wouldn’t vote for him.

"I'm feeling a lot of gratitude I'm also recognizing I made mistakes," he added. "I want to do better in the future. I want to learn from those mistakes. It’s been a humbling experience at times, but it's been a healthy experience."

"I feel New York City in my heart and soul, I really do, and I'm just appreciative. I’ll see you along the way," he said.