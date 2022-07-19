Woman, 35, fatally struck by car after exiting vehicle on Belt Parkway

Photo credit Citizen App

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman was killed in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Tuesday, according to officials.

At approximately 3 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the eastbound lane of the Belt Parkway in the vicinity of the Erskine Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 35-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the roadway with severe body trauma.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

Further investigation determined the woman was driving eastbound on the Belt Parkway in a 2016 Mercedes GLA 250 SUV, when she exited the vehicle.

The car continued approximately 500 feet, striking a tree and coming to rest, the victim in the middle lane of the parkway was struck by an unidentified vehicle who drove off and did not remain at the scene, according to the NYPD.

There were no other injured individuals or vehicles involved in the incident and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.