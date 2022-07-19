ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here Is Florida's Best Resort

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Florida reigns supreme when it comes to vacations and getaways. When Travel + Leisure rolled out its annual lists of the best resorts by region, the Sunshine state needed its own list because of all the competition.

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more," according to the website. "Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities."

Writers say White Elephant Palm Beach claimed the top spot!

Here's why readers chose this stunning resort:

"At the best Florida resort of the year, black-and-white striped awnings and umbrellas welcome guests to an updated Mediterranean revival-style retreat. Inside, each of the 13 deluxe rooms and 19 suites has a breezy, coastal décor with Moroccan poufs, wicker lampshades, and colorful art. The restaurant, Lola 41 — like White Elephant it is an offshoot of a Nantucket, Massachusetts, establishment — offers dressed-up comforts like the Lola burger with foie gras sauce. But in Florida, beach access is the most coveted hotel amenity — and the White Elephant Palm Beach offers shuttles to the beach, as well as complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, and toys for kids, all set up and awaiting guests' arrival.

L. Cane

2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

Florida Spot Among The Best Small Towns To Retire In

When you're looking to retire, sometimes the hustle and bustle of a metro city or a busy suburban area isn't the right fit. Small towns offer their own charms and perks, from nearby attractions and unique cultures to just nostalgic vibes. To make the hunt easier, Travel + Leisure found...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's "Venice of America" Makes List of Inexpensive Beach Vacations

Data shows that most Americans are ready to travel again after the pandemic. A recent survey indicated that almost 70% of Americans plan to travel within the next year. However, those travel plans may be more expensive this year. Data from NerdWallet indicates that nearly every aspect of vacationing - from airfare to hotels to restaurant meals to car rental - is pricier this year.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
