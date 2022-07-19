How much to get a feature from JAY-Z? 'It’s mostly relationships'

Photo credit Getty Images

If you want to appear on a song with JAY-Z, a verse won’t cost a thing! The music mogul says he never charges for a feature.

“It’s mostly relationships,” Jay explained on the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart To Heart series. “It’s actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it’s talent and sometimes someone asks me to be on something. Pretty much every song that I’m on I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs. I never charge.” Furthermore, when it comes to turning down verses, there’s “way more nos than yeses.”

“Sometimes I want to do it, and my life is in a certain place, and I’m moving and I can’t do it. But I typically try to be straight up with people,” the rapper added. Throughout his lengthy career, JAY-Z has collaborated with Kanye West, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Beyoncé, and many more. Nonetheless, Jay's guest verse on Mariah Carey's 1999 hit "Heartbreaker" landed the duo the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks.

Elsewhere in the interview, JAY-Z revealed that he’s not retiring from music despite recent rumors. “I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired,” he shared.