Kenny Mayne on famous Kennys, Bill Walton, and his brand new podcast, 'Hey, Mayne'

Photo credit Paul Morigi/Getty Images

KROQ’s Klein and Ally recently called up Kenny Mayne to talk about his new podcast, 'Hey Mayne,' now available on Audacy. And guess what, we’ve got the whole conversation to listen to right here.

LISTEN NOW: Klein and Ally call up Kenny Mayne

For Mayne going from appearing on television screens for ESPN viewers for 27 years, to now being about that podcast life is a natural progression, and more than that, it’s fun.

Noting that the experience thus far has been nothing but enjoyable, and that the people he’s reached out to about it have been responding well. “Out of the 20 people we asked,” to be guest on the show, “about 12 said yes, Mayne admitted, adding that “the others weren’t outright no’s,” but rather had schedule conflicts that couldn’t be worked around.

While Mayne didn’t give up any of those names in hopes of there schedules one day aligning, he did discuss one of his upcoming guests, Bill Walton, detailing how during an unscheduled bathroom break Bill took the reins, telling a story while Kenny stepped away for “two minutes.”

"I come back and I’m only gone like two minutes and he’s now going three, four, five minutes in all by himself, and it was a great story. He allegedly commandeered an airplane to fly over St. Helens pretending he was a government official and needed immediate access to the airspace," Kenny explained, adding “that might have happened, I don’t know.”

Klein and Ally even got Mayne to rank himself in a list of 5 Famous Kennys. Guess where he landed himself? Or you could just listen to the full interview above to find out.

Longtime ESPN host Kenny Mayne brings his curiosity and wit to 2400Sports in a new flagship conversation podcast. Each week, Kenny will talk to someone he knows… a little, and is fascinated by a lot. Athletes, musicians, writers, and celebrities who he’s had encounters with, been inspired by, and generally thought “I wish I knew more about that person.” This is his chance, and yours too. Hey Mayne will deliver a weekly podcast that blends the sports culture with entertainment, politics, music, comedy, and beyond.