Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Dealer Sentenced for Fatal Overdose of Customer

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – An Atlantic City drug dealer is going to prison for 7 years for the death of a female customer who overdosed on the fentanyl-laced heroin he sold her. Kahlil Carpenter, 31, pled guilty last month to Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree) in exchange for the prison term for the 2019 death of a 37-year old woman.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO