Woman targeted by group of men in Parkland armed carjacking

File photo of Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle (KIRO 7 News)

PARKLAND, Wash. — A woman who planned to visit friends in Parkland was surrounded by a group of men who ordered her out of her car at gunpoint, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed carjacking at an apartment complex on Sunday.

When they arrived, a 20-year-old woman told them that she had gone to the apartment complex to hang out with friends.

While she was in the parking lot, six or seven men surrounded her car. One of them ordered her out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

Though she got out of the car, she took the keys with her. She relinquished them when the gunman threatened to kill her if she didn’t hand the keys over.

The men then got into the woman’s car and left.

A short time later, the stolen car was found in the 9200 block of Hosmer Street by Tacoma police officers. Police said five people inside the vehicle got out and ran away.

Police started tracking them with a K-9, but the suspects were not found.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group