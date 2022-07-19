ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman targeted by group of men in Parkland armed carjacking

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
File photo of Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle (KIRO 7 News)

PARKLAND, Wash. — A woman who planned to visit friends in Parkland was surrounded by a group of men who ordered her out of her car at gunpoint, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed carjacking at an apartment complex on Sunday.

When they arrived, a 20-year-old woman told them that she had gone to the apartment complex to hang out with friends.

While she was in the parking lot, six or seven men surrounded her car. One of them ordered her out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

Though she got out of the car, she took the keys with her. She relinquished them when the gunman threatened to kill her if she didn’t hand the keys over.

The men then got into the woman’s car and left.

A short time later, the stolen car was found in the 9200 block of Hosmer Street by Tacoma police officers. Police said five people inside the vehicle got out and ran away.

Police started tracking them with a K-9, but the suspects were not found.

Comments / 14

EJ_WA
2d ago

I picked up free NRA bumper stickers at the indoor range here in tacoma (after hearing this idea in 2021). Put them on our 2 cars and they haven’t been touched multiple neighbors on both sides of us have had vehicles broken into or had catalytic taken. I think I’ll make some stickers that say “Driver only carries $ .45 ACP”

Reply
4
46..&..2
2d ago

after dark and even during the daytime Pierce county is a criminals Paradise they are flourishing

Reply
6
John
2d ago

I know how to stop them if the police are not allowed to do their job

Reply(3)
8
 

