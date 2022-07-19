Why ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ star Taylor John Smith looked so familiar to Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon thought Taylor John Smith just reminded her “of a guy I dated in high school.”

Smith, star of new film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” recently told the “On the List” podcast he revealed to Witherspoon (who produced “Where the Crawdads Sing”) just how she may have known him, and it had nothing to do with high school.

“I didn’t tell [Witherspoon] actually until two weeks ago when we were doing press all together,” Smith told the podcast. “We were doing this live interview thing, it was a like a 30-minute-long thing, and at the very beginning she kind of like was staring at me a little bit and she was like, “You remind me of a guy I dated in high school.”

The actor went on: “I was like, ‘You know I played the love child of you and Ryan [Phillippe]?’ And She goes, ‘Oh my God, no way,’ and we have this quick little conversation about it. But I held onto that, that was in my ammo cache.”

According to People , Smith was referring to a “Cruel Intentions” television pilot (Witherspoon was in the original movie) which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role from the movie and Smith playing the older version of Witherspoon and Phillippe’s characters’ love child. NBC eventually passed on the pilot and instead picked up “This Is Us.”

Check out Smith telling Witherspoon about his former role as her fictional child at 1:56 into the video below.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is currently in theaters.

