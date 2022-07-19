Hit the links inside The Sheldon at Golf the Galleries

Up, up, and away! Come to the 50th Great Forest Park Balloon Race sponsored by yours truly, Fox 2 and News 11! We love this St. Louis tradition! You won’t want to miss the balloon glow at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park. Then the next afternoon they are off as the Great Forest Park Balloon Race begins. We have all the fun and details you need to plan your weekend of fun!
The owners started Blazed Candles in 2019, running the business from their home, even their mom got in on the candle-making action and helped out. Now they have a gift shop in St. Peters. Their candles are safe to burn – no phthalates, lead, or zinc; and they are small-batched made with love!
ST. LOUIS – The Great Rivers Greenway are wonderful ways to get out in nature and off the beaten path. We highlight the Meramec Greenway, a 3.64-mile paved trail that travels between Greentree Park in Kirkwood and the Arnold’s Grove trailhead in Valley Park. There are playgrounds, picnic places, and some eagle homes. It’s a great trail to take with small children because of the shady spots and places to stop along the way.
We encounter a lot of people in our life, and the most precious are the life-givers. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrating the ….
ST. LOUIS – Today is the day to go with one meal. That’s because you will have a chance to eat a two-foot-long hot dog. This is the creation of Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He’s named this monster dog the Megaladog and it’s only available today at the Kirkwood location.
The St. Louis zoo continues to work on its WildCare Park in north county. Developments continue for the new St. Louis Zoo WildCare ….
ST. LOUIS – Families can gather to see some great cars at the Pull Up and Park Car Show. All makes and models are welcome to this competition. There will also be vendors and a mobile detailing service. Pull Up and Park Car Show. Sunday, July 24. Noon –...
The St. Louis heat wave which may last the rest of the week is raising health concerns. Extreme heat is raising health concerns in the St. ….
Wear your best camping gear to the City Museum tomorrow night. It’s the Adult Camp-out happening from 8 p.m. to midnight. Have fun singing, riding on the Ferris wheel, or making tie-dye t-shirts and s’mores. It’s time the adults had a little fun by the campfires!
Lou Fusz Automotive Group is a new partner of St. Louis CITY SC.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Friday through Saturday. They say heat index values will be near or over 105°F across much of the area Friday and Saturday. The heat should peak on Saturday. Tomorrow, highs back up to...
ST. LOUIS – Like any design detail, you want to get it right. Getting things perfect to the client’s liking is life’s work at the Anne Marie Design Studio. Tuesday afternoon we talked about lighting, and how the right fixture or chandelier or flush mounted light can make a space pop.
One man was struck and killed overnight in north St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS – It’s the season to do a refresh that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out. If you are seeing more wrinkles or just look tired, theirs is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips, and neck.
Owners of Steppa Way Wash and Detail Professionals, LLC want you to relax while they fight the dirt on your car. 'Steppa Way' Wash and Detail removes the dirt from ….
DES PERES, Mo. – A man fell 25 feet after running from police after someone tried to pass a forged check at a St. Louis area bank. One of the suspects says that she was picked up in Indiana and driven to St. Louis. The group may have been using the same scheme at several banks.
ST. LOUIS – Love beyond the heat waves! The Salvation Army has opened cooling shelters for those who have no place to go, to get relief from this brutal heat wave. This summer is a scorcher and life-threatening for some in our community. See how the Salvation Army is stepping up and opening cooling centers. There’s an extensive location list, which you can view by visiting CentralUSA.SalvationArmy.org.
A helicopter crash in Waterloo, Illinois is under investigation. Helicopter crash in Waterloo, Ill.
They are light and bright and can go from day to night. We are talking about jumpers and rompers! The material they are made from is perfect for summer and they are nice to wear to a concert or that camp out for adults at the City Museum tomorrow! Stop by the West County Center for the latest styles.
