Amazon worker dies at company’s warehouse in New Jersey: officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An Amazon worker died last week at the company’s fulfillment center in New Jersey, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Prime Day at the site in Carteret, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The details of the incident were not available.

OSHA is investigating the incident, said an agency spokeswoman.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Amazon Spokesperson Sam Stephenson said. “We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

