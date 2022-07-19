ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon worker dies at company’s warehouse in New Jersey: officials

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An Amazon worker died last week at the company’s fulfillment center in New Jersey, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Prime Day at the site in Carteret, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The details of the incident were not available.

OSHA is investigating the incident, said an agency spokeswoman.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Amazon Spokesperson Sam Stephenson said. “We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 38

Mugetsu
2d ago

So, first a UPS man dies in his overbearing hot truck, then another UPS worker collapses on camera at someones house from the heat, and now an Amazon worker has died, not counting the several who died last year. What are these companies doing, seriously.

Reply(3)
18
Patricia Wilson
2d ago

That says a great deal about the company, there's no details so would leed me to think it's the companies policies my condolences to that family

Reply(5)
9
Angel Jade Austin
2d ago

Amazon and Walmart ate not known for good safe working conditions should be shut down .My sincere condolences..

Reply
13
 

