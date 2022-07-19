ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast-moving blaze prompts mandatory evacuations in Yuba County

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago
Crews battle the Winding Fire in Yuba County on Monday. Photo credit CAL FIRE

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Crews are battling a wildfire which broke out Monday afternoon in Yuba County, nearly 60 miles north of Sacramento.

The blaze sparked at 4:43 p.m. at Winding Way and Regent Way, three miles south of the unincorporated town of Oregon House in Yuba County, according to CAL FIRE.

The Winding Fire had burned 82 acres as of Tuesday morning, and was 20% contained.

According to YubaNet, three structures have been destroyed and over 800 residents were evacuated as of 8:20 p.m. on Monday night. Updated evacuation information can be found on the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Tim Walton, a freelance cameraman who photographed the blaze, reported that things were moving "fast and furious" for crews when the blaze first erupted.

The agency said in an update on Tuesday that crews were using "dozer, hose line and/or hand line around the fire" and road closures were in place.

