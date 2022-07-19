ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Recall alert: Natierra brand organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to concerns over possible high levels of lead, potential for lead poisoning

By Chris McLaughlin
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Natierra brand “Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry” pouches are being recalled due to the possible presence of lead levels above the Food and Drug Administration’s recommended limits, the government organization recently announced. BrandStorm Inc., the company behind the Natierra brand, is voluntarily recalling two lots of its...

www.masslive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

