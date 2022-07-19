Recall alert: Natierra brand organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to concerns over possible high levels of lead, potential for lead poisoning

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO