Somervell County, TX

Red Flag warning issued as wildfires burn in Somervell, Palo Pinto Counties

 2 days ago
A 'Red Flag' warning is in effect for counties in north and central parts of Texas, where fire crews are already battling massive wildfires.

Hundreds of people are being forced to evacuate as the '1148 Fire' rips through Palo Pinto County, near Possum Kingdom Lake. A handful of homes have been destroyed and hundreds more are in danger.

In Somervell County, the Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than a thousand acres between Dinosaur Valley State Park and Chalk Mountain, about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The County has issued a local disaster declaration. The wind is picking up and the fire danger is critical. The red flag warning will last until midnight Wednesday.

Hundreds of exotic and endangered animals may have to be moved if the wildfire gets too close to Glen Rose.

The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is coming up with a game plan as the refuge is home to more than 1,100 exotic animals; from cheetahs and turkeys to giraffes and rhinos.

Fossil Rim spokesperson Warren Lewis says if they have to pack up their animals, many of which are endangered, and move them somewhere safer they will.

Officials say there are nearly 300 firefights on the ground fighting the firelines, and planes and helicopters above dumping water on the towering flames. County Judge Danny Chambers says the problem is figureing out where to head to get in front of the fast moving fire.

For those needing to evacuate, the Somervell County Expo Center is open for evacuees. Anyone that needs assistance evacuating livestock or miscellaneous animals contact th Somervell County EOC at 254-898-3956.

