‘Hero-pay’ approved for Pennsylvania police officers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that “hero pay” retention bonuses for police officers working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.

The Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program would allow police departments in Pennsylvania to grant retention and sign-on bonuses to thank officers for working in understaffed departments.

The grant will award $135 million to local police departments to upgrade equipment, establish new units, establish crisis-intervention teams, retain law enforcement personnel, and “recruit the next generation of police officers.”

Shapiro told police chiefs across the commonwealth that his office will also offer $1,200 retention bonuses to officers currently in service and in good standing with their department.

Shapiro said he understands money alone isn’t enough to reverse the shortage of officers in police departments, but he hopes Pennsylvania can coordinate a statewide response to introduce young people and the public to all the positive impact they can make in law enforcement.