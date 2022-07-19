ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Possum Kingdom Lake fire update

By Sara Tomarelli
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1bEo_0gl8Xjht00

PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has now burned an estimated 500 acres and is ten percent contained.

Texas A&M Forest Services said on Twitter Monday night that a crew would continue to battle the blaze overnight and construct a dozer line around the fire.

Tuesday morning, Texas A&M Forest Services shared a map of the 1148 Fire which shows the perimeter of the fire in Palo Pinto County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4PEB_0gl8Xjht00

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire began on Monday, July 18, 2022, at around 1 p.m. and at this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. For updates with the latest local news, weather, and sports sent directly to your inbox, sign up to receive our e-mail newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KRLD News Radio

Sixteen wildfires still active in Texas

Officials are saying of the 16 wildfires still burning in the state of Texas, the biggest is the Somervell County 'Chalk Mountain' fire which has charred more than 6,700 acres. It remains just 10% contained. Near Possum Kingdom Lake, the "1148" fire has now burned more than 450 acres and...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#Possum Kingdom Lake#Texas A M#Texas A M Forest Services#The 1148 Fire
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Leads to Power Outages in Somervell County

The Chalk Mountain Fire west of Glen Rose has knocked out power in the area and damaged more than 40 power poles and other infrastructure, United Cooperative Services says. The company said they are working on restoring service in the area with new poles and wire but noted that several areas will need to be cleared with bulldozers before the restoration work can be done.
GLEN ROSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephens, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Stephens; Young The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Young County in north central Texas Northeastern Stephens County in north central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eliasville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ivan, Eliasville, South Bend, Crystal Falls and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Jack; Wise The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wise County in north central Texas Southeastern Jack County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Bridgeport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Boonsville, Cottondale, Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy