ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Video appears to show explosion at the Hoover Dam

By Joe Hiti
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1SUp_0gl8XalM00

A video being shared on Twitter shows that there appears to have been an explosion at the Hoover Dam.

The video shows a black plume of smoke and fire in a building at the bottom of the dam. The video was recorded by Twitter user Kristy Hairston who was at the dam.

The Boulder City Fire Department is currently responding to the incident. Shortly after the video was posted, they released a statement via twitter that said the fire has been extinguished. They did not release a cause.

The Bureau of Reclamation shared on social media that the fire started at approximately 10 a.m. PDT when an A5 transformer caught fire.

There were no injuries reported because of the fire and there is no risk to the power grid, according to the agency.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bouldercityreview.com

Small fire at dam extinguished

A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire this morning and was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation. Regional Director Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Hoover, AL
Crime & Safety
Hoover, AL
Accidents
bouldercityreview.com

Audio of highway shootout released

Audio released earlier this month by the Henderson Police Department captured the moments drivers on U.S. Highway 95 encountered a shootout between the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle groups. “There’s one really really down,” one person told police on May 29. “He’s not getting back up.”...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Bureau Of Reclamation
KOLO TV Reno

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway - ignoring pool builders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Hoover Dam explosion reported in tourist video

A tourist at the Hoover Dam shared video Tuesday showing a small explosion and black smoke. "My goodness, something's just blown up," a woman is heard saying in the video first shared by Kristy Hairston, who said she was touring the dam Tuesday and heard an explosion. A male's voice,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy