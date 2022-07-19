Video appears to show explosion at the Hoover Dam

A video being shared on Twitter shows that there appears to have been an explosion at the Hoover Dam.

The video shows a black plume of smoke and fire in a building at the bottom of the dam. The video was recorded by Twitter user Kristy Hairston who was at the dam.

The Boulder City Fire Department is currently responding to the incident. Shortly after the video was posted, they released a statement via twitter that said the fire has been extinguished. They did not release a cause.

The Bureau of Reclamation shared on social media that the fire started at approximately 10 a.m. PDT when an A5 transformer caught fire.

There were no injuries reported because of the fire and there is no risk to the power grid, according to the agency.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.