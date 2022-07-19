ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber to relaunch world tour after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28w9Sa_0gl8XTX900

( The Hill ) — Justin Bieber is relaunching his “Justice” tour, more than a month after saying he had been sidelined by a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A representative for the “Ghost” singer confirmed that Bieber’s international tour would resume on July 31 in Italy, Variety reported Tuesday .

Bieber is poised to perform at stops in Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

The 28-year-old performer revealed last month in an Instagram post that he had partial facial paralysis as a result of the syndrome, a disorder that affects the facial nerves near one ear.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber told fans.

“I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said at the time, announcing that several North American tour dates — including stops in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston, among others — would be postponed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber Is Back On The Road As Justice World Tour Resumes

After revealing that he was battling a condition that caused facial paralysis, Justin Bieber is back on the road. It was just a little over a month ago when Bieber came forward on social media with a video announcement, sharing that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down," the singer said in the clip that showed him unable to move one half of his face.
CELEBRITIES
WWLP

Three arrested after residents report drug-dealing on Marion Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Thursday after residents reported drug-dealing activity in the Marion Street area of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:10 p.m. officers arrested three people and seized various narcotics in response to citizen complaints about drug-dealing in the Marion Street area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Couple horrified as Qantas moves their baby on to separate flight

An Australian couple has slammed flagship airline Qantas for booking their 13-month-old baby onto a different flight to them - then refusing to take responsibility for the mistake.Stephanie and Andrew Braham had been travelling through Europe when they were notified by Qantas that their flight home had been rescheduled. However, when they checked the new booking, they found their baby daughter had been booked on to a different departure than the couple themselves. The Brahams say they were then forced to spend 20 hours on hold trying to speak to someone at Qantas, and even when they got through, the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#International Tour#Justice#North American#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Wanted suspect from undercover drug operation on High Street in Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sixth suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug enforcement operation on July 12th. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday, July 12th at around 1:20 p.m. undercover law enforcement officers were conducting drug transactions in the High and School Street areas. As the officer attempted to get back into their unmarked car, several men surrounded the officer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WWLP

Enfield PD: Springfield man arrested for possessing heroin/fentanyl

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after Enfield police seize heroin/fentanyl Sunday. According to the Enfield Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona, a convicted felon, was arrested after allegedly in possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol, approximately 230 decks of heroin/fentanyl, and $2,495. He is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
WWLP

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS...
MISSION, TX
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy