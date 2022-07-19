Election 2022: Results Can Take Up To A Week As More Marylanders Opt For Mail-In Ballots

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

It’s Primary Election Day for the State of Maryland and although many of us are heading to the polls to cast our votes in person, a lot of Marylanders opted for mail-in ballots.

Per Fox Baltimore: “We’re really running two elections, an in-person and a vote-by-mail election simultaneously. We sent out applications to every eligible voter in the county and they have the option to send it back to vote by mail ballot, dropbox, in person, or vote like you normally would in an election,” said James Harris, IT Manager for the Baltimore County Board of Elections.

Additionally, Maryland law states that mail-in votes cannot begin to be counted until two days after the election.

Baltimore County sent out 72,000 mail-in ballots and so far, 35,000 have been received back. However, the county says they are on track to certify the election by Friday, July 29.

Baltimore City also sent out nearly 50,000 ballots and has received 21,000 back so far.

NOTE: Mail-in ballots must be in the drop boxes, a polling place, or have it postmarked by 8 p.m. on Tuesday when polls close.

