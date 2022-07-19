RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-0-4-5
(seven, zero, four, five)
Numbers Midday
7-9-4-2
(seven, nine, four, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
Wild Money
07-20-24-34-37, Extra: 10
(seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Extra: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
