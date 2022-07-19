ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

Numbers Evening

7-0-4-5

(seven, zero, four, five)

Numbers Midday

7-9-4-2

(seven, nine, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

Wild Money

07-20-24-34-37, Extra: 10

(seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Extra: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
