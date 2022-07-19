ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

1-3-3, Wild: 6

(one, three, three; Wild: six)

