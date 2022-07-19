KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
01-13-25-27, Cash Ball: 2
(one, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-6
(two, three, six)
Pick 4 Evening
9-5-1-6
(nine, five, one, six)
Pick 4 Midday
0-5-8-0
(zero, five, eight, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
Comments / 0