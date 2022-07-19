ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:

15-22-24-25-26-29-33-36-38-39-45-46-50-52-55-57-63-66-75-77, BE: 26

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-six)

