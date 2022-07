After seeing failures within the healthcare system, a Jefferson City Physician Assistant and his wife recently opened a clinic for those in the community who need it most. Elochukwu and Dara Osoego, the co-owners and co-founders of Innovative Medical Clinic, spend their days caring for the Jefferson City community with a one-stop shop, offering a wide range of different medical services.

