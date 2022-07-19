ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” game were:

09-22-26-29-30

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

Comments / 0

 

$1M-Winning Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In Dauphin County

>$1M-Winning Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In Dauphin County. (Dauphin County, PA) -- State lottery officials say a Match 6 ticket worth one million 40-thousand-dollars needs to be claimed from the July 15th drawing in Dauphin County. The ticket matched all six winning numbers for the jackpot prize, minus withholding. It was sold at Penn Jersey Food on State 209 in Lykens. The location will earn a 10-thousand-dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Peach Season Presses on Despite Freeze

LEBANON, Pa. — How’s peach season going?. The answer is going to vary from “good” to “terrible” depending on what part of Pennsylvania the grower is from. Dennis and Glenn Seyfert, of Seyfert Orchards in Lebanon, would unfortunately say the latter. “We don’t have...
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Increase of lanternflies across the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spotted lanternfly season is here and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expects to see even more this year. They want your help in stopping them. “We are seeing a lot more lanternflies here in Central Pennsylvania,” Shannon Powers said. Staying aware and taking out...
HARRISBURG, PA
Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn’t welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track, and no one has dominated this first major post-Triple Crown test for 3-year-olds more than Baffert. Baffert has won the Haskell a record nine times. He also trains Taiba, the morning-line favorite to make it 10, when he takes on seven rivals in the 1 1/8 mile race. Baffert returned to racing earlier this month after serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 69-year-old is still barred from tracks in New York and Kentucky because of suspensions issued by private industries, Churchill Downs Incorporated, and the New York Racing Association.
abc27 News

Development, rainfall, and the impacts of flooding in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Fifty years ago, remnants of Hurricane Agnes dumped rain on Pennsylvania. In late June 1972, the Susquehanna River crested 16 feet over the flood stage in Harrisburg. At the time, it was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, and it took the lives of dozens of Pennsylvanians.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 pharmacy robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kenrick...
HARRISBURG, PA
$100K Reward Offered For Information On PA Woman Who Disappeared 10 Years Ago

A decade after a central Pennsylvania woman went missing police the search is reignited as her community continues to hold out hope. Kortne Stouffer, 21, vanished from her Palmyra apartment on the morning of July 29, 2012, leaving her purse, keys, cellphone, and dog behind, according to Lebanon Chief County Detective Jonathan Hess in a release on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
