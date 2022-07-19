PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Pick 2 Day
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Day
1-3-3, Wild: 6
(one, three, three; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Day
8-4-7-5, Wild: 6
(eight, four, seven, five; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Day
9-0-3-2-5, Wild: 6
(nine, zero, three, two, five; Wild: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
Treasure Hunt
09-22-26-29-30
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Comments / 0