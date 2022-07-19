IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Quick Draw Midday
15-22-24-25-26-29-33-36-38-39-45-46-50-52-55-57-63-66-75-77, BE: 26
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-six)
Daily Three-Midday
4-4-0, SB: 7
(four, four, zero; SB: seven)
Daily Four-Midday
4-2-1-9, SB: 7
(four, two, one, nine; SB: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
