Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

